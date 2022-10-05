Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIE. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

