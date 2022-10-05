Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

