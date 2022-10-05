Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

