Private Advisor Group LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 30,942 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

