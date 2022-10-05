Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

