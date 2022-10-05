Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 274,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 137,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

