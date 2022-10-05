Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,536 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Price Performance

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.04.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.