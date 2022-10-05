Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $44,828,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

