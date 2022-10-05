Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $169.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12-month low of $100.73 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.