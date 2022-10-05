Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.73 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

