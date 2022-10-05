Provenance Blockchain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $11,454.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain (HASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Provenance Blockchain has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Provenance Blockchain is 0.0272 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $525.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://provenance.io.”

