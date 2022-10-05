Proxy (PRXY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,360.00

Proxy (PRXY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Proxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges. Proxy has a market capitalization of $168,549.64 and approximately $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proxy has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Proxy Coin Profile

Proxy launched on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,468,034 coins. The official website for Proxy is btcpx.io. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

