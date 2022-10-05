Pub Finance (PINT) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pub Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pub Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.