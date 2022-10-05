Public Mint Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033355 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.