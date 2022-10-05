Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.47 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.