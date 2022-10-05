Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of PLSE opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

