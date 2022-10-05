PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of PHM opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
