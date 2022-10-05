Pyram Token Price Tops $0.0050 (PYRAM)

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Pyram Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Pyram Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyram Token has a market cap of $131,072.00 and $65,477.00 worth of Pyram Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pyram Token alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004736 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.01585044 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Pyram Token Profile

PYRAM is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Pyram Token’s total supply is 26,257,093 coins. Pyram Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pyram Token’s official website is www.arenaswap.com. The Reddit community for Pyram Token is https://reddit.com/r/arenaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pyram Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$Pyramid token is related to the gambling game Pyramid. It will be used as money to play and as money to earn. ArenaSwap project aims to be a reference for the gaming into DeFi.Pyramid game is a gambling game with NFT content in the theme of fighting.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyram Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyram Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyram Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyram Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyram Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.