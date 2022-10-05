Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

