Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $26.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $28.33. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $123.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $21.76 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,205.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,112.23. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,639.12 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

