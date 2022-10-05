Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

MRK stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

