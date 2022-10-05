Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Cut by Capital One Financial

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:WRE opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 243,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 32,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

