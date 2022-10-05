Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

V.F. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

