Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Boosted by Zacks Research

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NortonLifeLock’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.91 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.