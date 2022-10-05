Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Tower Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.52 and its 200 day moving average is $252.74. American Tower has a 12 month low of $211.38 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.