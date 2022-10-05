Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DocuSign in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

