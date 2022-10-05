Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schneider National in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 407,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

