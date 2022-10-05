Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Raised by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 8.8 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 182,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 369,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

