Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 5.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

