Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Increased by Analyst

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

NYSE CRM opened at $155.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.23. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

