QANplatform Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a total market cap of $40.58 million and $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform was first traded on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.