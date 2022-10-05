Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Qredo has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and $1.30 million worth of Qredo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredo token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qredo has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Qredo Token Profile

QRDO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2021. Qredo’s total supply is 902,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,461,022 tokens. Qredo’s official Twitter account is @qredonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredo’s official message board is medium.com/qredo. The official website for Qredo is www.qredo.com.

Buying and Selling Qredo

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredo (QRDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Qredo has a current supply of 902,400,000 with 176,461,022.42772225 in circulation. The last known price of Qredo is 0.24149749 USD and is up 12.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,793,275.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qredo.com/.”

