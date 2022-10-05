Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 16.4 %

Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.29 ($0.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The company has a market capitalization of £18.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quadrise Fuels International

In other news, insider Andy Morrison purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,458.19).

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

