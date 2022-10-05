Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

