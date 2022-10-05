Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.