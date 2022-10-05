Quantum Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $180,958.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 2.00035831 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,987.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

