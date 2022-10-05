Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $508,075.28

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Quark has a market cap of $508,075.28 and approximately $21,919.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,929,205 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

