Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Quest Resource Stock Performance
QRHC opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
