Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

QRHC opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $51,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $51,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $63,577.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $48,041.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,939.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,257 shares of company stock valued at $41,222 and have sold 37,354 shares valued at $269,401. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

