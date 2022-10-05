QUINT Hits 1-Day Volume of $506,421.00 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00009569 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $506,421.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “QUINT (QUINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QUINT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of QUINT is 1.95797091 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $708,580.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quint.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.