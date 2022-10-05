Quiztok Hits Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $93,029.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00170352 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,381,221 coins. Quiztok’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers.Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers.Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge."

