Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

