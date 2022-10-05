Rabbit Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (RABBIT)

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Rabbit Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rabbit Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rabbit Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.90 or 0.01587012 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Rabbit Finance

Rabbit Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rabbit Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue."

