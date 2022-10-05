Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

