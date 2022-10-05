Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
