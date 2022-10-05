RadioCaca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. RadioCaca has a total market capitalization of $93.35 million and $8.84 million worth of RadioCaca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RadioCaca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RadioCaca has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004794 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.01601277 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029765 BTC.

RadioCaca Profile

RadioCaca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. RadioCaca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,910,337,678 tokens. RadioCaca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft. The official website for RadioCaca is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for RadioCaca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RadioCaca is radiocaca.medium.com.

RadioCaca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RadioCaca (RACA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. RadioCaca has a current supply of 431,418,233,271 with 327,910,337,678.6395 in circulation. The last known price of RadioCaca is 0.00028672 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $5,901,682.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radiocaca.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RadioCaca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RadioCaca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RadioCaca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

