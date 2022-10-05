RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Head to Head Comparison

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 1.71% 4.70% 0.86% Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46%

Volatility & Risk

RadNet has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.4% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RadNet and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Biodesix has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 522.22%. Given Biodesix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than RadNet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadNet and Biodesix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.32 billion 0.89 $24.73 million $0.41 50.54 Biodesix $54.51 million 1.10 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.83

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RadNet beats Biodesix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

