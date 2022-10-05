Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,592.00

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $28,592.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007699 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

