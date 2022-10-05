Railgun Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.76 Million (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Railgun has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Railgun has a market capitalization of $27.76 million and $154,295.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Railgun alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Railgun Profile

Railgun’s launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Railgun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Railgun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.