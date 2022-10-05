RamenSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,041.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $5,235.76 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RamenSwap Coin Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

