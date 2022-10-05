Ramifi Protocol Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (RAM)

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Ramifi Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Ramifi Protocol has a market capitalization of $182,922.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ramifi Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ramifi Protocol Profile

Ramifi Protocol’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. The official website for Ramifi Protocol is ramifi.org.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ramifi Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ramifi Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

