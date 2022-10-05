Ravencoin Classic Trading 41.9% Lower This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $560,141.00 and $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00270952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00725988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00608274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00608224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00245528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,301,272 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.